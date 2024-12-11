Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Brazil’s President undergoes surgery for brain hemorrhage

December 11, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO  -  Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent surgery for a brain hemorrhage related to a recent fall, the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in Sao Paulo said Tuesday.

“The operation went without complications” on Monday night, and Lula was “doing well, under monitoring” in an intensive care unit, the hospital said in a statement posted on the president’s Instagram account.

The hemorrhage was linked to a fall Lula suffered on October 19, the hospital said. Lula had hit his head after falling in a bathroom at the presidential residence in the capital Brasilia and received several stitches.

