CDA board defers summary regarding EV chargers in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority board has deferred a summary proposing installation of electric vehicle charging points on fuel stations in Islamabad till finalization of a policy in this regard by the federal government.

The board meeting was held at the CDA headquarters on Tuesday under the chair of Muhammad Ali Randawa and attended by board members where multiple agenda items were presented for discussion. The board has deliberated upon a summary regarding electric vehicle charging points on fuel stations in Islamabad in which it was purposed that the existing fuel stations must add an EV charger on their facility while every new fuel station would be enforce to install at least two EV chargers and same would be made mandatory to evolve eclectic vehicle charging infrastructure.

However, the board did not agree with the summary and decided to defer it till finalization of a final policy by the federal government to avoid any contradiction. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken special measures to introduce electric vehicles in Pakistan, including the formation of a high-level steering committee to finalize the EV policy, which is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the board has also taken up an agenda item regarding excessive possession of land by the gun and country club in Islamabad. It was informed to the board that the club has possession of 72 kanal of land while it has the allotment of only 28 kanals of land.

The board was informed that rests of the 44 kanals are being occupied by the gun and country club without any allotment. The board after deliberation has decided to ask the gun and country club to either get regularization of excess land by paying its consideration to the CDA or otherwise CDA would get back that land and allot to any other entity according to its rules and regulations.

The meeting decided to accord approval for the reorganization of the Enforcement Wing to enhance its efficiency. In this connection, a three-member committee comprising Member Finance, Member Admin, and Member Technology was constituted to oversee this reorganization. The committee will present its recommendations in the next meeting to improve the capabilities and efficiency of the Enforcement Wing. The also decided to streamline the Security Directorate to ensure discipline within the organization. The same committee comprising three members would submit recommendations for this restructuring.

The approved the extension of the e-balloting agreement between CDA and NADRA. During the meeting, it was also decided to allocate space for the Smart Islamabad Initiative at the Jinnah Convention Center.

Furthermore, the Board approved the hiring of consultants under Rule 42(f) for designing of the Khayaban-e-Iqbal signal-free corridor project. These decisions underscore CDA’s commitment to sustainable urban development, enhancing administrative efficiency, better public service delivery and fostering innovation for a modern Islamabad.