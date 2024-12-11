Chinese delegation visits TDAP

KARACHI - A high profile international Chinese delegation has visited Trade Development of Pakistan (TDAP).The delegation comprised of 16 members from sectors like agriculture, solar energy, fertilizers and transport.

The visit aimed to explore potential areas of investment and to further strengthen the economic ties between the two countries. Representatives from Shandong Nongda Fertilizer Technology Co., Ltd, Shandong Hengyi Datong Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Technology Co., Ltd, Shandong Industrial Equipment Installation Group Co., Ltd, Shandong Pengzhou Plastic Industry Co., Ltd, Shandong Pengzhou Hancheng New Energy Technology Co., Ltd, Shandong Youhuo Network Technology, Shandong Qianse Board Polymer Materials Co., Ltd, Zhongludong (Shandong) Agricultural Technology Development Co., Ltd, Shandong Juesheng New Energy Technology Co., Ltd, Shandong Longguang Tianxu Solar Energy Co., Ltd, Liangshan Fuqiang Sheng Freight Service Co., Ltd, and Shan dong Zhongling Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd. visited TDAP.