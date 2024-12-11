CM Maryam Nawaz visits CPC museum in China, praises historical legacy

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Communist Party of China (CPC) Museum in China today, where she received a warm welcome from CPC museum officials. During her visit, she and her delegation were given an in-depth briefing on the historical evolution of the CPC.

The CPC Museum showcases the visual history of the Communist Party of China, presenting key milestones from the party's foundation to the leadership of President Xi Jinping. The delegation was shown the rich history of China, including significant events like the Chinese revolution, the struggle led by Mao Zedong, the British Army conflicts, and the impact of the Russian Revolution on the CPC’s formation.

Maryam Nawaz commended the digital history exhibits at the museum and recorded her impressions in the guest book, calling the visual experience of China’s history both "remarkable and unforgettable." She praised China for achieving an extraordinary transformation, noting that the CPC Museum vividly reflects 130 years of the party's history.

"The evolution of the Communist Party of China has not only changed China but has also influenced the entire world," she remarked. She added that China’s development serves as a valuable model for developing countries, emphasizing that Pakistan and the world have benefited from the tremendous changes brought about by China’s progress.

Highlighting China’s journey of prosperity, she stated, "China has shown that if leadership is sincere and the commitment to development is firm, no power can hinder progress." She further expressed her intention to advance alongside China in the journey of growth and development.

During her visit, CM Maryam Nawaz took photographs in front of the museum’s wall murals, showed interest in sculptures of Chinese leaders, and observed artifacts from China’s historical eras. She expressed amazement and delight upon witnessing a sculptural depiction of a CPC leadership meeting and visited the site of the CPC's First National Congress.

The museum integrates historical facts related to the foundation of the CPC and the history of Shanghai, providing a comprehensive look at the significant events that shaped modern China.