CM Maryam spends another busy day in China

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif spent another busy day full of engagements during her visit to China, according to a handout. She held meetings with Chinese ministers and attended a luncheon of the Communist Party. It was decided to work together for the promotion and protection of environmental improvement, biodiversity, smog eradication, wildlife, and plantation. along with constituting Beijing-Punjab Clean Air Working Group.

It was also agreed that with China’s cooperation, an advanced air quality management system will be established. It will also help in terms of environment-friendly machinery, energy, e-transport and hydropower. She proposed twin cities and provinces for the promotion of Pakistan-China relations and proposed full cooperation for Chinese investment in Punjab. She also visited the International Department of the Communist Party of China. Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao met her in Beijing. The chief minister thanked Minister Liu Jianchao for her warm reception. She appreciated the visionary leadership of the Communist Party of China.

While talking to Minister of International Department Liu Jianchao said, “China’s visionary leadership has guided China to emerge as a world power. The role of Communist Party of China holds a key position with regard to promoting Pakistan-China relations. China is playing a pivotal role in constituting Pakistan’s community in view of increasing access at the public level. Pakistan-China friendship is as strong and tested as steel. Pakistan-China friendship holds an enduring relationship unaffected by the vicissitudes of regional and international politics. Pakistan-China strategic partnership is above all seasons.” She added, “The Punjab government wants to benefit from the experiences of China for local governance and rural development. We will appreciate China’s cooperation with regard to youth empowerment and capacity building. We want to seek full cooperation from China in the vocational training program. Increasing public relations and cultural relations are the heritage and legacy of the Silk Road. We will take sustainable measures for cultural relations between China and Punjab. We will have to nurture the legacy of Pakistan-China relations, along with focusing on the young generation. She expressed her gratitude to Minister Liu Jianchao for the excellent hospitality.” Minister of International Department of Communist Party of China Mr. Liu Jianchao thanked CM Punjab for her arrival. Later, a special luncheon was given by the officials of the International Department of Beijing Communist Party of China in honour of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Officials of the International Department of the Communist Party of China warmly welcomed the delegation. She met Deputy Minister Ms. Sun Haiyan of the International Department of the Communist Party of China and other officials. On this occasion, joint commitment to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields was reiterated. The need for further expansion and strengthening of comprehensive partnership was emphasized in the meeting.

The Chief Minister proposed twin provinces and cities to promote Pakistan-China relations. She offered full support for Chinese investment in Punjab. She while talking to Minister Sun Haiyan said that she would welcome China’s cooperation in the fields of climate change, waste management, agriculture and youth development. We are committed to a long-term partnership with China.

We greatly value the deep friendship between Pakistan and China. We cannot forget the role of the Communist Party of China in the stabilization of bilateral relations. She also met Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Ranqiu at the Ministry of Environment of China in Beijing. In the meeting, it was agreed to work jointly for the protection and promotion of environmental improvement, biodiversity, elimination of smog, protection and development of wildlife and plantation. It was decided to work together to form a joint working group ‘Beijing Punjab Clean Air’. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will represent Punjab. It was agreed during a meeting between CM Punjab and Minister for Environment Mr.Huang Rinchiuki. An advanced air quality management system will be built in Punjab with the cooperation of China. Exchange of environmental sciences, policy coordination, capacity building, data monitoring and sharing, green urban planning, technology transfer will be possible in China and Punjab province. China will also help Punjab province in terms of environment-friendly energy and transportation. It was also agreed to utilize China’s experiences and expertise for the e-transport system in Punjab. China will also help Punjab in developing the agricultural sector, environment-friendly machinery and teaching agricultural methods and efficient use of water. China will help the province of Punjab to support through skills and technology to protect Punjab from environmental threats. The Minister of Environment of China appreciated the steps taken by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to prevent smog and improve the environment in Punjab. Ecology and Environment Minister also briefed CM Punjab regarding the environmental protection and protection of the ecological system of Huang Ranchu. In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion regarding the protection of biodiversity and wildlife in Punjab and plantation projects. The Chinese Minister was also informed about starting a project to build a model city in Punjab for environmental improvement. The Chinese Environment Minister appreciated the steps taken to protect the environment of Pakistan, especially Punjab. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif while talking on the occasion with Minister Huang Ranchi, said, “Your vision, personal character, experience and skills for the improvement of the environment are impressive. We want to adopt China’s modern environmental models to deal with environmental changes in Punjab.

The first comprehensive plan of its kind to prevent smog and improve the environment was launched as soon as she took over as Chief Minister in March 2024. Large-scale afforestation and forest restoration projects have been launched in Punjab. The citizens of China want to benefit from the experiences of planning and smart cities. Pakistan and China are iron brothers, CPEC is very important for the development of Pakistan. The second phase of CPEC is very important for environment-friendly energy projects.” CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that China has rightly chosen Huang Ranqiu for the Ministry of Environment. Maryam Aurangzeb has been entrusted with the responsibility of environmental improvement, as she is very hardworking and an expert in the field of environment. She is working day and night for the elimination of smog and for environmental improvement. Officials from the Chinese Ministry of Environment and Ecology assured complete cooperation in urban environmental protection and sustainable development projects.