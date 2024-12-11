CM Maryam vows to uphold human rights, promote equality

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government was actively working to uphold human rights and create a society where every individual enjoys equal opportunities, justice, and respect.

In her message on International Human Rights Day on Tuesday, she said “Every human being has rights, irrespective of color, race, religion, gender, or status.” She highlighted that Islam stands as the greatest advocate for human rights.

The CM underscored that respect for human rights was fundamental to the development and prosperity of any society. “Protection and promotion of human rights is a vision and top priority of the PML-N,” she said, adding that the government was ensuring access to education, healthcare, religious freedom, freedom of expression, and basic needs for all citizens. “I urge everyone to promote love, respect, and tolerance in society, as this is the true path to protecting human rights and achieving prosperity,” she appealed.