Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival kicks off with vibrant opening ceremony

LAHORE - The Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival commenced with a colorful inauguration at the Government Girls Degree College in Lines Area, Karachi. Sindh Minister for Women Development, Shahina Sher Ali, and Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, officially inaugurated the grand event, emphasizing the importance of sports alongside academics for students to showcase their talents. The festival, running until January 5, features ten sports disciplines, with competitions for boys and girls from various colleges in six sports categories. Events like tug-of-war were held during the opening, where Government National College Morning secured first place in the boys’ category, while Rana Liaquat Ali Khan Girls College claimed the top position in the girls’ category.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Naqvi announced plans for inter-school games following the festival, which will conclude in three phases, with the final stage scheduled from January 23 to January 30. Shahina Sher Ali, along with prominent figures, including SP Atiqur Rehman and Professor Azra Parveen, were honored with awards for their contributions to sports. Upcoming highlights include table tennis and badminton competitions for girls on January 13 and for boys on January 17, to be held at Government National College. The opening ceremony also featured Quran recitation by Dilawar Abbas and was hosted by renowned organizer Ejaz Ahmed.