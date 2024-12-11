Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Confusion continues over start of PTI-government talks, says Hamid Raza

Web Desk
4:13 PM | December 11, 2024
Sahibzada Hamid Raza on Wednesday expressed optimism about the initiation of formal talks between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). However, uncertainty over the timing of the discussions remains, as conflicting statements emerged from PTI leadership.

“The dialogue between the government and PTI will formally start today,” Hamid Raza stated during a media briefing. He mentioned that a session related to the talks was scheduled for the day but refrained from sharing further details, citing issues of trust.

When asked about the charge-sheet against former ISI Director General Faiz Hameed, Raza clarified that it was an internal matter of the military and that PTI’s founder had no connection to it.

Responding to a question about the impact of PTI’s civil disobedience campaign, Hamid Raza asserted, “It will be more than your thinking.”

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan contradicted Raza’s statement, denying that formal talks with the government were set to begin immediately. “We are trying to follow the process laid out by the constituted committee,” Gohar Ali Khan said.

He emphasized the party’s commitment to resolving the crisis through dialogue. “We want to hold talks to reach a solution,” he noted, adding that “a political solution is required for a political problem.”

The mixed signals reflect ongoing tensions and uncertainty surrounding the potential negotiations aimed at addressing the political stalemate.

