Dist admin decides to install AQMS to combat smog

SARGODHA - The district administration on the direction of environmental protection & climate change department decided to install Air quality monitoring system (AQMS) in Sargodha region aimed to monitor and judge the percentage of harmful effects of smog in the air. Official sources informed that the system would be install on the rooftop of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha office and in this regard work on the system installation would be started soon, he concluded.

ANTI-POLIO DRIVE PREPARATIONS FINALIZED

Anti-polio drive has been finalized in the tehsil Sillanwali,here on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson,Deputy District (DD) Health Officer Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Sillanwali, Dr Abdul Rehman said that five days of anti-polio drive start from 16th of December 2024 (Monday) to 20th of December 2024 (Friday) in 19 union councils of the tehsil. He said that over 72,614 children of under five years would be administered. Abdul Rehman said that 281 teams for polio vaccination to children has been formed out of which 255 mobile teams of polio workers will go door to door in rural areas for polio vaccination. He also informed that 19 polio vaccination teams would perform their duties in the basic health units premises. He appealed to masses to cooperate with anti-polio teams to secure the children future from harmful disease of polio.

TWO KILLED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS

Two people were killed in separate incidents in the limits of Kot Momin police station here on Tuesday. Police said that Mumtaz (45) resident of Chak no 31 killed his village fellow Zafar Iqbal (51) in bricks attack after a domestic brawl. Meanwhile,some unidentified armed outlaws gunned down Irfan (44), resident of Kot Momin over some unknown reasons. Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital,while further investigation was underway.