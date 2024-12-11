Wednesday, December 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

E&T dept to cancel vehicle registrations for token tax defaulters from Jan 1

APP
December 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department will begin canceling vehicle registrations from January 1 for non-payment of token tax. The department has also revealed in a press release that a 200% penalty will be imposed for both the cancellation and reinstatement of registrations. Vehicle owners with overdue taxes are strongly advised to pay within 15 days to avoid legal consequences. Bilal Azam Khan, Director of the Excise and Taxation Department, urged citizens to pay their token tax without delay to prevent any legal action and penalties. 

Vehicle owners with long-overdue token taxes are particularly urged to clear their outstanding amounts immediately to avoid complications.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1733808102.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024