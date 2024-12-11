Ending Political Deadlock

The country cannot progress without ending political and economic instability and abandoning revenge politics. The vested interests of political players have caused irreparable damage, pushing the nation toward chaos and anarchy under a deliberate conspiracy. The ongoing political turmoil has devastated the stock market, sinking billions of rupees of investors’ capital. Already grappling with uncertainty, Pakistan faces further setbacks due to political instability, discouraging any prospects of foreign investment. Resolving these issues demands mutual understanding and adherence to constitutional principles.

The current situation is devoid of peace, respect for the constitution, and the rule of law, replaced instead by a might-makes-right mindset. The alarming news of a mini-budget amid soaring inflation is unbearable for citizens already struggling with taxes. Pakistan ranks 147th out of 184 countries in economic freedom, a stark reflection of failed economic policies. Rather than reforming and making institutions profitable, the government seeks to privatise them—a short-sighted move that will harm the country in the long term.

Both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) share equal responsibility for the dire state of the country. Their repeated tenures have yielded nothing but corruption, unfulfilled promises, institutional destruction, and empty national coffers. The government’s dependence on the IMF exposes the hollowness of its economic strategies. Corruption and lawlessness have entrenched themselves in the system, perpetuated by an elite that treats the law as a joke.

Until patriotic and honest leadership emerges, the situation cannot improve. The continued misuse of the constitution and law by the ruling elite is deepening the crisis. Pakistan’s governance appears to be under an undeclared martial law, and the people suffer while the ruling coalition pushes the nation toward a dead end. The absence of an economic agenda from the PDM-2 government leaves citizens clutching at straws amid rising inflation and a shattered economy.

The dismal state of per capita income and human development indicators compared to regional neighbours like Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal is a wake-up call. The purchasing power of the people has plummeted, and the poverty rate has surged alarmingly, with 10 million more people falling below the poverty line. Empty rhetoric about improving economic indicators only deepens public disillusionment.

Comprehensive reforms, the removal of corrupt officials, and genuine efforts to close loopholes in governance are urgently needed. The failure to address these issues not only damages institutions but jeopardises the very fabric of the state. Pakistan’s survival depends on prioritising education, health, and the well-being of its people over the interests of the elite.

MUHAMMAD IMRAN-UL-HAQ,

Lahore.