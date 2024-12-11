Wednesday, December 11, 2024
FIA cyber crime wing powers restored by IT ministry

FIA cyber crime wing powers restored by IT ministry
Web Desk
11:40 AM | December 11, 2024
National

The Ministry of Information Technology has issued a notification restoring the powers of the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing. This decision comes after the annulment of the laws governing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

According to the notification received by Dunya News, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency's framework was deemed incomplete, prompting the transfer of its powers back to the FIA Cyber Crime Wing. The agency's laws will be reinstated once its structure is finalized.

With this restoration, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing now holds the authority to take action against cyber crimes, particularly those occurring on social media platforms.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency was initially established in 2023 to specifically tackle social media-related offenses.

Web Desk

National

