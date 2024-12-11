Wednesday, December 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gandapur, Bushra’s arrest warrants issued

Gandapur, Bushra’s arrest warrants issued
NEWS WIRE
December 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra in connection with a case registered at the Ramna Police Station.

The warrants were also issued for MNA Shahid Khattak and MPA Sohail Afridi following an application filed by the police. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the ATC approved the request and directed the issuance of the warrants.

On Monday last, separate hearings were conducted at Adiala Jail for the Toshakhana 2 and £190 million corruption cases involving Imran Khan and his wife Bushra.

After remaining absent in several hearings, Bushra appeared in court in both cases, at which her arrest warrants were cancelled.

In the Toshakhana 2 case, Bushra personally assured the court of her commitment to attending hearings, stating, “When the sentence was passed, I walked to the jail myself. I missed some hearings due to illness and bail obligations in some cases, but will not be absent in the future.”

IHC to hear plea against X ban on February 6

On Dec 5, a Special Court Central, presided over by Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, had issued an arrest warrant for Bushra Bibi for her repeated absence in the Toshakhana 2 case.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1733808102.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024