GB CM seeks federal intervention to resolve issues

GILGIT - The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan, has urged Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to address the critical challenges faced by the region through a letter and a high-level meeting. The CM emphasized the urgent need for federal intervention to resolve issues ranging from severe load shedding to developmental delays and resource shortages. In response, a committee led by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was established to recommend actionable solutions.

During the meeting, GB CM highlighted key concerns, including the need for a 100% local wheat supply to Gilgit-Baltistan, as per a prior Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decision. He urged PASCO to ensure the timely release of this supply to mitigate hardships caused by limited resources and harsh winters. Addressing the region’s crippling energy crisis, the CM revealed that certain areas are enduring up to 20 hours of load shedding daily, severely impacting livelihoods. He called for the immediate implementation of the 100 MW solar energy project announced by the prime minister and pressed WAPDA and related agencies to expedite work on pending energy initiatives under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

GB CM also requested a financial agreement similar to the one with Azad Jammu and Kashmir to ensure uninterrupted funds for essential services and development projects. He proposed splitting the release of development funds into 40% and 60% instalments to ensure smooth progress on key initiatives. Furthermore, he stressed the need to operationalize newly-created districts for improved governance and sought federal assistance to create 3,000 essential government posts in schools, hospitals, and other sectors. The CM also pointed out that delays in PC-4 approvals for completed infrastructure projects have prevented them from serving the public.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam assured the CM of the federal government’s commitment to addressing these concerns. They pledged to review the ECC wheat supply decision, ensure funding for development projects, and form a coordination committee to monitor energy projects monthly. The ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the prime minister’s directives issued during his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan. The meeting concluded with assurances that these measures would bring immediate relief to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, alleviating their hardships and laying the groundwork for sustainable development in the region.