GHA rejects HIV inquiry, demands transparent investigation at SZH

Rahim Yar Khan - Dr Amjad Ali, President of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) at Sheikh Zayed Hospital (SZH), has declared the HIV/AIDS inquiry by a four-member committee unconstitutional and called for its suspension. Speaking at a press conference, he demanded the formation of a high-level inquiry committee for a transparent investigation. Dr Amjad stated that Grade 18 officers cannot investigate a Grade 20 officer under Punjab government laws. The inquiry committee, led by ADC (G) Irfan Anwar, lacked experts like pathologists and nephrologists, essential for HIV/AIDS-related cases. He alleged a conspiracy as two senior doctors were suspended just two hours after the committee submitted its report. Highlighting Dr Abid Hussain’s contributions to the hospital’s dialysis unit, Dr Amjad criticized the suspensions as damaging to patient care. Prof. Dr Mazhar Jam of GHA noted that WHO guidelines do not require separate dialysis machines for HIV-positive patients, deeming the investigation flawed. Dr Mazhar also raised concerns about Sheikh Zayed Hospital’s inadequate resources, including its unchanged 300-bed capacity since 1951 and only 54% staff fulfillment. YDA President, Dr Imtiaz Ajmal, accused the administration of undermining operations and called the inquiry illegitimate. He urged the reinstatement of suspended doctors and the establishment of a professional inquiry. Committee head Irfan Anwar defended the inquiry, stating it adhered to legal protocols outside the PEDA Act. The press conference was attended by hospital officials, doctors, and paramedical staff.