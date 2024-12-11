Gold price surges by Rs1000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1000 and was sold at Rs277,400 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs276,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs858 to Rs237,826 from Rs236,698 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs218,007 from Rs217,221. Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $10 to $2,662 from $2,652, the Association reported.