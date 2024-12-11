Government tables Civil Servants (amendment) bill 2024 to protect bureaucrats affected by downsizing

The federal government has introduced the (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the National Assembly, aiming to secure the future of bureaucrats impacted by institutional downsizing. The bill has been referred to the standing committee for further review.

Under the proposed amendments, placed in the surplus pool due to downsizing will be reassigned to equivalent posts in other departments. If no equivalent posts are available, they may be appointed to lower-grade positions while retaining their previous salary and benefits.

The bill also includes provisions for special packages for officers transferred to the surplus pool due to institutional closures. A grievance redress mechanism is provided for those dissatisfied with the package, allowing them to present their case before a reconciliation committee within seven days. The committee will have 30 days to resolve complaints, and its decision will be binding, with no option for legal challenges.

Officers dismissed from service, however, will not be eligible for the special package.