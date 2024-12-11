Govt committed to completing all development projects: DEFIM chair

Gujar khan - The Chairperson of the Chief Minister’s Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection, and Monitoring (DEFIM), Brig (r) Babar Allaudin, emphasised the importance of prioritising public welfare projects free from political bias. During his visit to Jhelum on Tuesday, he highlighted the government’s commitment to completing all development projects in the district as a top priority. While talking to journalists outside Deputy Commissioner Office in Jhelum, Mr. Alludin stated that the Punjab government has made considerable strides in minimising political interference within public departments, emphasising that officials are now left with no justification for inaction.

“The government is set to implement Safe City Projects across all districts of Punjab, with plans to have these initiatives operational in every district by June 2025,” he said. Mr. Alludin stated that the government recognises the difficulties encountered by remote tehsils such as Pind Dadan Khan. He noted that efforts are underway to assign medical specialists to public hospitals, even as these specialists express reluctance to accept postings in less developed regions.

The chair of DEFIM addressed the halted construction of the 128-km Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway, revealing that around Rs. 630 million had been allocated for the resumption of the project. He pointed out that the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) had expressed concerns regarding payments and cost inflation, expressing optimism that these issues would be resolved soon. Mr. Alludin announced plans to dispatch a team from the Chief Minister Inspection Cell to evaluate the construction of the dual carriageway. He emphasised that the matter was receiving significant attention and could not be overlooked.

The under-construction Trauma Centre at the District Headquarters Hospital in Jhelum is also set to be completed on an urgent basis, according to him.

He noted that Punjab outpaces other provinces in development, attributed to the relentless efforts of the PML-N, adding that this achievement stands in contrast to the political parties in other provinces, which have held power for over a decade. Mr. Alludin stated that the Punjab government has initiated various public welfare projects, including Dhee Rani, the Socio-Economic Registry, the Solar Programme, Clean Punjab, and Safe City, aimed at improving the lives of the citizens. The Punjab government is closely overseeing the development projects, ensuring that there will be no compromises on the quality of the schemes.

During the visit, the Chair of DEFIM conducted meetings with Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, Syed Meesam Abbas, and District Police Officer Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa to discuss the current projects and the law and order situation in the district.