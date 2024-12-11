Hotels, restaurants sealed for failing to pay fees

Peshawar - The Tourist Services Wing (TSW) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) raided hotels and restaurants and sealed several establishments for failing to register and pay the required fees.

TSW Controller Umar Arshad Khan, along with his team, which included Additional Assistant Commissioner Saleem Ayubi, TSW Manager of Regulation Zeeshan Maqsood, Deputy Manager of Licensing Afrasiab Khattak, Chief Enforcement Inspector Yasir Khattak, Deputy Manager of Hotel Services Shahid Raza, and personnel from the Tourism Police and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, conducted raids on various hotels and restaurants along the Grand Trunk Road in Peshawar.

The hotels and restaurants raided included Haleem Ghar Peshawar, Zubail Palace Hotel, Al-Miraj Hotel and Restaurant, and Al-Mashriq Hotel.

The TSW had previously issued several notices to the aforementioned hotels and restaurants, requesting them to register and pay the license fees, but they failed to comply.

As a result, Haleem Ghar Peshawar in Hashtangari, Zubail Palace Hotel, Al-Miraj Hotel and Restaurant near Lahor Adda, and Al-Mashriq Hotel were sealed. They were also instructed to immediately pay the penalty fees.

Umar Arshad emphasized that all hotels and restaurants must ensure the timely payment of registration and license fees, or else strict action would be taken against them. He further stated that hotel owners should improve the services provided to tourists and guests visiting Peshawar in order to prevent future complaints.