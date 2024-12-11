Hybrid rice seed a game-changer for Pakistan in agriculture sector

BEIJING - Hybrid rice seed has been a game-changer for Pakistan. After more than a decade of trials, the country has exported hybrid rice to a third-party market, marking a major milestone in Sino-Pak agricultural cooperation. This was stated by Dr Rasheed, who has more than 15 years of experience in agribusiness and is keen to learn new trends and explore potential partnerships.

Last week, he attended ASC, the annual flagship event of the Asian Seed Association (APSA) that was held in Sanya, Hainan, China in the recent week, under the theme “Riding the Wave of Growth in Asia Pacific”. Since its inception in 1994, ASC has been held annually in a different country or region in the Asia-Pacific, and this year’s edition marked the 29th consecutive gathering. With over 1,500 registered delegates from 52 countries and regions, it was the largest ASC in APSA’s history.

Dr Rasheed was among the Pakistani delegates. “This is my 7th visit to the Asian Seed Congress, and I am particularly interested in exploring potential partnerships in the area of vegetable seeds such as chili, tomato, melon, and watermelon,” said Dr Rasheed, who is currently the research advisor for Pakistan’s Patron Group, Gwadar Pro reported. “Trade exhibition stands featured dozens of global seed companies presenting their top varieties, while the host Chinese companies exhibited new bio-technologies, capturing our attention.”

During his visit, Dr Rasheed was impressed by the variety of biotechnology-developed seeds that are resistant to various biological and abiotic stresses. “These innovations can significantly contribute to improving agricultural productivity in Pakistan,” he added. It is noted that the Pakistani seed industry possesses considerable potential. As a player in the Asia-Pacific region’s seed market, which is valued at $29.7 billion and constitutes 32% of the global seed market value, there is much to be gained from such collaborations.

Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 26.9 billion tonnes of seed use, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the global total.

“The cooperation between Pakistan and China in the seed industry has been fruitful,” highlighted Dr. Rasheed. “China trades seeds with 116 countries and regions, and hybrid rice has been successfully demonstrated and promoted in Asia, Latin America, and other regions. Pakistan, being a close neighbor and strategic partner of China, has ample opportunities for collaboration.”