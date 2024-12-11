Industry – Stagnation Continues

As Pakistan’s economy enters 2025, the world around it gets increasingly protectionist where industrial economies of the world are suddenly waking up to the fact that unless the domestic manufacturing engine is firing on full cylinders, the lofty morals of free trade, environmental safeguards and economic partnerships become meaningless in the larger context of financial sustainability and inclusive growth at home. There may be quite a few uncertainties on what globalisation will look like once President Trump assumes office, but what appears certain is that the new USA will definitely be inward looking to resurrect its lost glory in competitive edge to the newly emerged industrial power houses like China, India and the so-called Asian tigers. The rapid rise of right-wing politics in an ailing Europe also point out to the same kind of cognizance to skewed industrial policies in the continent over the last three to four decades where its industry has fallen prey to an excessive burden of the state.

Today, for example Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has not recorded significant growth in the last five years or more. Last month, its economy reported a meagre 0.1 percent growth from July to September 2024, but alarmingly it is forecast to contract further in the coming year, if nothing changes. German industrial companies have found production shrinking more than 12 percent since 2018 and there remains a blurred signal from Berlin on where the industrial investment should really be directed. Ironically, Pakistan’s economy also depicts a fairly similar picture of being a rudderless industrial economy. When it comes to developing economies supporting a large population base and especially the ones with a low degree of transparent corporate governance, any temptation with the following four factors can be disastrous: a) increasing the footprint of the state in the market space; b) Unnecessary expansion of operational-oversight by a low quality human resource that has little or no knowledge of global corporate practices and regional trends; c) Failure to provide a conducive environment for industrial investment; one that lacks clarity on strategic avenues to invest in and where ease of doing business tends to be deteriorating rather than improving; and d) Resorting to flawed cum short-sighted taxation policies that discourage investment, border on harassment of the taxpayer cum stokes corruption, and drains the market of essential capital for growth and employment generation. Regrettably, we seem to be guilty of all four!

Little wonder that Pakistan’s industrial base has been consistently eroding and manufacturing as a percentage of GDP has almost halved over the last five decades – the trend continues. High energy prices, a complex bureaucracy, aging infrastructure, expansion of state at the cost of the private sector, counterproductive taxation, systemic governance corruption and regional trade & investment treaties that negatively affect home industry, have all hurt’s Pakistan’s domestic manufacturing and growth. Additionally, an on-going political paralysis casting doubts on the very system of national governance in essence has exacerbated the situation. Also, every budget over the last so many years has had its own peculiar challenges, ironically quite different to each one in its respective previous year, thereby adding uncertainty, which as we know is a main impediment to investment. For example, this year the abrupt decisions in changing tax related policies, slabs, brackets and an extension of super tax coupled with sudden ending of subsidies without a transitionary period, legislating draconian powers to the revenue collector that tend to further shatter taxpayers confidence in the system per se, and a naked display of self-aggrandisement (with little correlation to merit and performance) by the legislators and the governing machinery, have all worried consumers and producers alike and we can already see a sharp pull back in demand and/or appetite for new investment – a noticeable decrease since in industrial power consumption and retardation in FMCG consumption tells the whole story. Needless to say, the fallout of these lop-sided policies have led to enormous job cuts, a fresh wave of exodus where both employers and employees desperately seek an exit plan from the country, as the corporate balance sheets stand skinned of the essential capital for growth.

If Pakistan’s economic managers are truly serious about sustainably resurrecting the economy and do indeed have a long-term vision for the country, then they need to do away with these knee-jerk actions that are killing the very flock that lay the proverbial golden egg. Instead, they need to focus on competitiveness and productive by undertaking an honest and fair comparison with the country’s regional competition to ensure that the home industry does not get priced-out and importantly, it needs to reduce the heat in the kitchen to ensure that businesses do not exit by opting to close down. Building State Capability as a path to investment and inclusive development tends to be a pre-requisite for any sustainable economic plan and this is where our government machinery comes across as being amongst comparatively the weakest.

The way forward to a renewed push towards industrialisation in Pakistan would require a competent team that has the ability to understand the significance of elements like industry clusters and prudent alignment with strategic regional strengths to get the job done. For example, Chandigarh, India, comes to mind as a modern-day example: the tri-state capital cultivated nanochip and IT clusters that capitalize on the CHIPS and Science Act. Gujrat, yet another, with its manufacturing clusters of textiles, dairy and automobile production. India today is one of the fast-emerging centres in the world with a strong nanotech manufacturing presence through combined efforts across sectors harnessing advantages in nanotechnology, life sciences, AI, and semiconductors, and the only South Asian country that today exports from a variety of industries ranging from cars to dairy products to textiles to pharmaceuticals. This achievement, almost a two-decade period now in the making, exemplifies the power of collaborative partnerships of mainstream industry with academia and a supportive government. Likewise, the need here at our end is also for a systemic and collaborative approach to economic development. By allowing the industry to function without carrying a presently unhealthy level of state’s burden, allowing it to freely and independently foster long-term partnerships across the academic and regional domains and for the government to simply act as a facilitator, thereafter the entrepreneurial juices of the private sector will automatically take of the rest in putting manufacturing back on the growth path, where it ought to be.

Dr Kamal Monnoo

The writer is an entrepreneur and economic analyst. Email: kamal.monnoo@gmail.com