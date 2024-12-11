Keys of 148 tractors handed over to farmers in Attock

ATTOCK - Punjab government is utilising maximum available resources for the development of agriculture sector and prosperity of the farmers. MNA and Member Supreme Judicial Counsel Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said this while addressing a function where under Green Tractor Scheme, keys of 148 tractors were given away to the farmers. On the occassion, President PML-N Attock Saleem Shahzad, Member Health Monitoring Committee Malik Hameed Akbar, ADCG Aneel Saeed and large number of farmers were also present. Sheikh Aftab said that Punjab government under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz was taking revolutionary steps and its ample proof was provision of 9500 tractors to the farmers in a transparent way at subsidised rates under which Rs 1 million subsidy was being given on each tractor for which Rs 30 billion had been allocated. He said PM Shahbaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz were committed to take Pakistan and Punjab respectively on the right track of development. Mr Aftab said the purpose of giving tractors and other modern machinery to the farmers is for the machinisation of agriculture sector. Divisional Director Agriculture Shahid Iftikhar and Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Javed in their addresses said that Punjab government was taking revolutionary steps for agriculture sector and its proof was launching of different projects at the cost of billion of rupees which included solarisation of tubewells, Kisan Cards and provision of tractors and agricultural instruments. They said wheat sowing target has been achieved and added that 526 green tractors are being given to the farmers in Rawalpindi Division in a transparent manner without any political affiliation.

They emphasised upon the farmers to get benefits from these projects for the development of agriculture sector and their own prosperity.

Later, MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad gave away keys of 148 tractors to the farmers. Farmers after receiving keys of the tractors while talking to this journalist lauded Punjab government for launching different projects for them which will certainly bring change in agriculture sector.