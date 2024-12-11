KP CM distributes scholarships to 82 students under CMEEF

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced the enhancement of seed money for the Chief Minister’s Education Endowment Fund (CMEEF) from Rs1.2 billion to Rs2.4 billion and stated that the provincial government will make every effort to reduce tuition fees by half in all public sector higher education institutions starting from the next fiscal year.

To achieve this, efforts are being made to boost the province’s revenue through enhanced resource mobilization. Over the past nine months, the provincial government has achieved a 44% increase in provincial revenue.

He expressed these views while addressing a scholarship distribution ceremony under the Chief Minister’s Education Endowment Fund at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar on Tuesday. The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, senior officials from the higher education department, students, and their parents.

In his address, the Chief Minister stated that an endowment fund with Rs2 billion in seed money has been established to provide free education up to Grade 12 for girls and orphan children. “We will invest maximum resources in the education and future of our children to transform our youth into a true national asset,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister expressed his confidence in the youth, stating, “I believe our young people will make not only the province but also the nation proud on both national and international platforms, showcasing the positive image of Islam and Pakistan globally. The provincial government is fully committed to supporting them.”

He congratulated the students and their parents for receiving scholarships, saying, “I commend the hard work of students and their families in achieving these scholarships.”

On the occasion, the Chief Minister distributed scholarship certificates to 82 students. These fully-funded scholarships cover tuition fees, free accommodation, and food allowances. So far, under the CM Education Endowment Fund, scholarships worth Rs615 million have been awarded to 526 students, including 366 undergraduate and 150 graduate scholarships, enabling students to study at top-tier educational institutions in Pakistan. Additionally, 10 graduate scholarships have been granted to students for studies at international universities.

YPF team calls on Gandapur

A delegation from the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), led by its President Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar and comprising members from various political parties and provinces, called on the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Tuesday.

The country’s political landscape and matters of national interest were discussed during the meeting. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for smaller provinces and administrative units to enhance governance and service delivery, stating that large administrative setups hinder effective management. He explained that smaller units could resolve up to 90% of administrative issues and address public grievances at the grassroots level. He also urged young parliamentarians to study international governance models and recommend those that could be adopted by the government.

Touching on his government’s initiatives, Gandapur mentioned the establishment of regional secretariats using existing resources to improve governance and public service delivery at the regional level. He stressed the importance of enhancing the country’s international credibility, which, in his view, has been hampered by unfulfilled commitments to global institutions. He noted that this deters foreign investment, saying, “We must work on improving our credibility to regain international trust.”

The Chief Minister also pointed out the mismanagement of developmental priorities, which often leads to resource wastage. He advocated focusing on projects that directly benefit larger populations and can be realistically completed within set timelines.

“Our government prioritizes service delivery over constructing buildings,” he added, explaining that instead of waiting for years to build school buildings, they are opening schools in rented buildings to provide immediate access to education. Gandapur also highlighted efforts to strengthen basic health facilities, introduce reforms in the health card system for cost efficiency, and promote girls’ education, particularly in merged districts, where 100% scholarships are being provided.

On infrastructure development, he noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vast potential in hydropower. He shared that work is underway on 800 MW projects in the province and added that the provincial government is also establishing its own transmission lines to provide low-cost electricity to industries, creating maximum employment opportunities.

Addressing security challenges, he acknowledged the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people, especially in merged districts, in the fight against terrorism. Despite limited federal support for rehabilitating war-torn areas, the provincial government is utilizing its resources to restore infrastructure in these districts.

The Chief Minister informed the delegation that his government had established a debt management fund with Rs. 50 billion to strengthen provincial institutions financially. He termed corruption a major challenge for Pakistan and highlighted the need for a system where there is no room for corruption.

“We need a framework that blocks all avenues for corruption,” he said, stressing that political differences should not hinder collective efforts for national progress. “While political disagreements will persist, we must unite for the country’s interest. Political parties and leaders must embrace democratic values and dialogue to address national challenges,” he added.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on collaborative efforts to promote peace, development, and a conducive political environment. The YPF delegation praised the Chief Minister’s initiatives to combat terrorism, foster governance reforms, and create employment opportunities for youth through modern training programmes.