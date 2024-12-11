KP minister for timely utilisation of funds for uplift projects

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Agriculture, Maj (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal, emphasized the need for the timely utilization of allocated funds for ongoing development projects during a review meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of the Agriculture Department.

He warned that strict action would be taken against officers failing to meet deadlines and directed project directors to ensure the effective use of resources. The Minister instructed the Agriculture Department to provide detailed records of assets related to completed projects and stressed the importance of completing development initiatives on time to maximize public benefit. He also called for regular meetings of Joint Coordination Committees at the district level, warning of action against districts failing to comply. Additionally, he urged enhanced coordination among all wings of the Agriculture Department to ensure efficiency. Attendees of the meeting included Secretary of Agriculture Attur Rehman, Directors General of various wings of the Agriculture Department, representatives from agricultural universities, and other relevant officials.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister stressed the importance of using development funds transparently to ensure relief for farmers and increase agricultural output. He noted that any delay or negligence in project execution would not be tolerated. To enhance agricultural productivity, the Minister proposed organizing training programs for farmers on modern farming techniques. He also urged department officers to focus on making barren lands cultivable, which would help address the shortage of agricultural commodities in the province.

Various suggestions were presented during the meeting to advance the agricultural sector, highlighting a shared commitment to sustainable development and the prosperity of the farming community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.