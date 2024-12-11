KPBOIT hosts inaugural investment roadshow in Karachi

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) organized its inaugural roadshow in Karachi to strengthen economic collaboration and attract investment opportunities.

The event, held in partnership with the Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, and the SEED Program of Adam Smith International, attracted participation from industrialists, business leaders, and investors.

A significant highlight of the roadshow was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KPBOIT and the China-Pakistan Business & Investment Promotion Council (CPBIPC). The MoU, signed in the presence of the Finance Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzzammil Aslam, focuses on collaboration in the Energy & Power and Logistics sectors, reinforcing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s commitment to economic progress and international partnerships.

The roadshow showcased Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s diverse investment opportunities, including tourism, infrastructure, gems, mines and minerals, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and clean energy solutions. Particular emphasis was placed on hydroelectric power and clean energy alternatives, alongside lucrative opportunities in the oil and gas sectors.

The business community of Sindh, particularly in Karachi, welcomed the initiative and commended KPBOIT’s efforts to position Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a promising investment hub.

Speaking at the event, KPBOIT representatives expressed their gratitude for the enthusiastic response and highlighted the province’s investor-friendly policies and untapped resources. Buoyed by the success of this event, KPBOIT announced plans to organize similar roadshows in other major cities across Pakistan to further enhance inter-provincial economic connectivity and attract both local and international investments.