LHC seeks government response on improving Pakistan's internet speed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued notices to the federal government and relevant authorities regarding a petition to enhance internet speed across Pakistan. Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal presided over the hearing of the petition filed by the Judicial Activism Panel.

The petitioner cited data from World Population Review, highlighting that Pakistan ranks 198th globally for internet speed, trailing behind countries such as Palestine, Bhutan, and Iraq. The petition urged the court to direct authorities to improve national internet speed and lift restrictions on the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

The court has requested responses from the concerned authorities on the matter.

According to the World Population Review report, Pakistan's average mobile internet download speed is 19.59 Mbps, while broadband speed averages 15.52 Mbps. In contrast, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads globally in both mobile and broadband internet speeds, with Singapore and Qatar ranking second.

Users in many parts of Pakistan continue to experience slow and inconsistent internet, affecting their ability to browse, download, and share media. The report anticipates that technological advancements could lead to improvements in internet speed nationwide.