Wednesday, December 11, 2024
LHC upholds death penalty of convict in double murder case

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday upheld the death penalty of a convict in a double murder case. The bench, comprising Justice Ahmad Tariq Nadeem and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, announced the decision on the appeal filed by convict Kashif Ali Raj against the death penalty awarded to him by a sessions court. Earlier, Prosecutor Rana Muhammad Iqbal argued before the bench that the convict was caught at the scene, and five bullet casings were recovered from the crime scene. He stated that the forensic report confirmed the shots were fired from the recovered pistol. The prosecutor submitted that the trial court awarded the death penalty on merit and pleaded with the court to dismiss the appeal and uphold the sentence. Subsequently, the bench dismissed the appeal filed by the convict and upheld the sentence. The convict, Kashif Ali Raj, had shot and killed two men—Advocate Nadeem Anjum and Malik Owais—outside the sessions court. A sessions court had awarded death penalty on two counts to the convict.

