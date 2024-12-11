Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Lytton road police arrest man for harassing woman
Web Desk
7:22 PM | December 11, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Lytton Road police arrested a man, Umair, on Monday for harassing a woman at gunpoint and coercing her into marriage.

The suspect was apprehended after the victim made an emergency call to the police, who quickly responded and arrested him at the scene.

In a separate incident, Qila Gujjar Singh police have registered a case against Burhan Asif for embezzling Rs3.5 million by fraudulently using the name of Punjab's Information Minister.

The complaint, filed by the Minister’s Personal Staff Officer (PSO), Zakaullah, accuses Asif of defrauding property owner Nadeem Akbar and collecting an additional Rs1.4 million.

The FIR includes charges under sections 408, 504, and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Web Desk

