Martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed observed

Gujar khan - On the 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, CJCSC, COAS, and other services chiefs honored his memory and sacrifices.

A ceremony took place in Jatli village of Gujar Khan to honor the martyr of the 1971 war, attracting a significant turnout of local residents and military personnel. A contingent from the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour for the martyr, as Major General Intikhab Alam placed a floral wreath at the monument of Sawar Muhammad Hussain on behalf of Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir. A press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) highlighted that “On this day in 1971, during the Indo-Pak War at the Zafarwal-Shakargarh Sector, Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed exhibited remarkable bravery and exceptional commitment to his responsibilities.”

Through the identification of enemy tanks and the direction of recoilless rifle crews, he played a crucial role in the destruction of 16 enemy tanks.

In a courageous display of bravery, he was hit in the chest by enemy machine-gun fire, ultimately making the supreme sacrifice while serving in the line of duty.

The anniversary of Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed serves as a powerful reminder of the steadfast dedication and ultimate sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan in protecting the sovereignty and dignity of the nation, the ISPR statement said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed that he, along with the entire nation, takes pride in the sacrifices made by the martyrs and their families.

The Prime Minister stated that Sowar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider exhibited extraordinary bravery and courage during the 1971 war, emphasizing that his sacrifice for the protection of the motherland will remain etched in the nation’s memory.