Military court indicts former spy chief for political meddling, misconduct

Charges against Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid (retired) include violations of Official Secret Act. ISPR says Faiz Hamid being afforded with all legal right as per law. His involvement in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading up to multiple incidents including but not limited to May 9 being separately investigated.

RAWALPINDI - Former spymaster Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (retired) has been formally indicted on “charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act, detrimental to safety and interest of the state,” Pakistan Army’s media wing said on Tuesday. Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Retd) is being afforded with all legal rights as per the law.

“On 12 August 2024, process of FGCM was initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Retd) under provisions of Pakistan Army Act and in first place Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Retd) has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person (s),” says a press statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

“During the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Retd), in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading up to multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated,: the ISPR said.

Also, the federal government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that no political cell is functioning under any intelligence agency. The Court judgment in the Asghar Khan case has already been implemented and the enquiry has been closed after finding no evidence of illegal distribution of money among politicians.

The court directed the government to obtain a fresh affidavit from the heads of the intelligence agencies that no political cell is working under their management if such an affidavit is not already obtained.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan was conducting the proceedings. Other members of the Bench included Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.

Additional Attorney General informed the Court that the SCP Judgement in Asghar Khan Case has already been implemented. Political cells in intelligence agencies have been closed and no evidence of distribution of cash amounts among politician was found.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail directed the government to obtain affidavits from heads of agencies that they are not running any political cell. The Court also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to convince the Court that its judgement in the landmark Asghar Khan case has been implemented. The Court directed the Ministry of Defense to submit a comprehensive report in this regard before the next hearing.

It may be worth mentioning that the Supreme Court has earlier rejected review petitions of former Chief of Army Staff Gen (R) Mirza Aslam Baig and former DG ISI Lt Gen (R) Asad Durrani against the SCP judgment in Asghar Khan case.