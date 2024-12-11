Miller’s explosive 82 powers South Africa to 183/9 against Pakistan

DURBAN - South Africa set a challenging target of 184 runs in the opening T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan, with David Miller’s scintillating 82 off 40 balls anchoring the innings. The match, played at Kingsmead, Durban on Tuesday, saw South Africa recover from an early collapse to post 183/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan’s bowlers dominated the opening exchanges as Shaheen Shah Afridi struck in the very first over, clean bowling Rassie van der Dussen for a golden duck. Abrar Ahmed soon joined the party, removing Reeza Hendricks (8) and Matthew Breetzke (8), leaving the Proteas reeling at 28 for 3 wickets within four overs.

The turning point came with David Miller’s arrival at the crease. The seasoned campaigner unleashed a brutal counterattack, smashing four boundaries and eight towering sixes in a whirlwind knock. He shared a crucial 64-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (12) and later partnered with George Linde to propel South Africa towards a competitive total.

Linde, batting with flair, contributed a quickfire 48 off 24 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes. Despite Miller’s dismissal in the 14th over, South Africa kept the scoreboard ticking, thanks to Linde’s aggressive approach in the death overs.

Pakistan’s bowlers were led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who showcased his brilliance with figures of 3/31, including the prized scalp of Miller. Abrar Ahmed (3/26) also impressed with his leg-spin, troubling South Africa’s middle order, while Abbas Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has achieved a major T20I milestone during the first T20I against South Africa. Shaheen returned with bowling figures of 3-22 to reach the coveted 100-wicket mark in T20I cricket.

He became the third bowler from Pakistan to reach the landmark after Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf. Overall, he became the 19th bowler globally and the eighth fast bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20Is.

Scores in Brief

SOUTH AFRICA 183/9 in 20 overs (David Miller 82, George Linde 48; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-22, Abrar Ahmed 3-37, Abbas Afridi 2-30).