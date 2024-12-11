Minister Shaheena Sher Ali inaugurates Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival

KARACHI - Provincial Minister Sindh for Development Shaheena inaugurated the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival at Government Girls Degree College Lines Area by launching the Tug of War tournament. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, college principal, teachers and students were present on the ocassion.

The tournament featured Tug of War competitions between four girls’ and four boys’ teams from different colleges. In her address, Provincial Minister for Women Development Shaheena said organizing sports events in educational institutions is a positive step by Commissioner Karachi. This will provide students with opportunities for physical activity alongside education. She emphasized that sports activities are essential for students, alongside education. She said our girls are very talented and can achieve success in every field. There is no shortage of talent girls in Karachi. The enthusiasm and passion of students participating in the Tug of War tournament is a reflection of their interest in sports. She said participation in sports is essential for progress. Sports will encourage them to move forward. The government is taking priority measures for girls’ education and development, providing opportunities for growth and success.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi said a cultural show will also be held as part of the festival, featuring over 600 students from colleges, schools and universities. He said the Sports Festival will provide students with opportunities to showcase their sports talents. In the future, students from schools, and universities will also be included in the sports festival.