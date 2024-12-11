Wednesday, December 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Minister Shaheena Sher Ali inaugurates Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival

Minister Shaheena Sher Ali inaugurates Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival
Our Staff Reporter
December 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Provincial Minister Sindh for Development Shaheena Sher Ali inaugurated the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival at Government Girls Degree College Lines Area by launching the Tug of War tournament. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, college principal, teachers and students were present on the ocassion.

The tournament featured Tug of War competitions between four girls’ and four boys’ teams from different colleges. In her address, Provincial Minister for Women Development Shaheena Sher Ali said organizing sports events in educational institutions is a positive step by Commissioner Karachi. This will provide students with opportunities for physical activity alongside education. She emphasized that sports activities are essential for students, alongside education. She said our girls are very talented and can achieve success in every field. There is no shortage of talent girls  in Karachi. The enthusiasm and passion of students participating in the Tug of War tournament is a reflection of their interest in sports. She said participation in sports is essential for progress. Sports will encourage them to move forward. The government is taking priority measures for girls’ education and development, providing opportunities for growth and success.

Justice Ayesha A.Malik calls for urgent action on gender-based violence

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi said a cultural show will also be held as part of the festival, featuring over 600 students from colleges, schools and universities. He said the Sports Festival will provide students with opportunities to showcase their sports talents. In the future, students from schools, and universities will also be included in the sports festival.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1733808102.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024