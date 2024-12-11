Minister vows to resolve WWB employees’ issues on priority basis

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan, visited the Workers Welfare Board (WWB) on Tuesday and vowed to resolve the issues faced by the board’s employees on a priority basis.

Speaking at a ceremony to distribute upgradation letters to the board’s upgraded employees, the Minister announced that the longstanding issue of employee upgradation had been resolved and assured that those yet to be upgraded would be accommodated promptly.

The event was attended by Secretary of the WWB Muhammad Tufail, Director of Administration Saifullah Zafar, Director of Education Professor Amjad, Director of Works Engineer Asif Majeed, Deputy Director Muhammad Shoaib, and other officials.

During the ceremony, the Secretary of WWB briefed the Minister on the successful upgradation of 267 employees and informed him that work on the remaining upgradations was in progress. He further explained that the upgradation process had been approved by the Workers Welfare Fund’s Governing Body.

The minister directed the concerned authorities to hold Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings on a priority basis to expedite the promotion of regular employees. He stressed that all employees meeting the criteria and rules for promotion should be promoted without delay.

Addressing the challenges faced by contract employees, the Minister instructed the authorities to resolve their issues effectively. He also urged immediate and concrete steps to address the problems of industrial workers, their children, and board employees.

Additionally, the Secretary of WWB provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing measures and future projects aimed at improving the welfare of workers and their families in the province.