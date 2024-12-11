Mohsin Naqvi announces timelines for Islamabad interchange projects

Interior Minister visited the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange and Serena Chowk Interchange projects in Islamabad today.

During his visit, the minister announced that the underpass at the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange will be opened for traffic on the 25th of this month. The full inauguration of the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange is scheduled for the second week of February next year.

He also confirmed that the Serena Chowk Interchange will be inaugurated in the first week of January, highlighting that the project will be completed within just 60 days.

After reviewing the construction progress, Naqvi instructed the teams to ensure the projects are completed within the given timelines. He emphasized the government’s commitment to providing world-class infrastructure to the residents of Islamabad, stating that these projects will greatly enhance traffic flow in the capital.