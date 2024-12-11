Murad Ali Shah and Saleem Haider meet to boost PML-N, PPP alliance

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Shah met Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor’s House on Tuesday. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the coalition partners, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

CM Syed Shah received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the Governor’s House. The discussions encompassed the recent meeting of the coordination committees of PML-N and PPP, held at Punjab House, Islamabad.

During the meeting, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan underscored the importance of fulfilling the promises made by the PML-N to the PPP. He emphasized that unity and joint efforts are essential to tackle the challenges confronting the country.

The governor expressed optimism about the upcoming coordination committee meeting, scheduled for December 24 in Lahore, stating that it would pave the way for improved relations between the coalition partners. He also expressed confidence that the PPP would reclaim its political strength in Punjab, praising Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a genuine leader of the youth.

Governor Haider Khan also raised concerns over the resurgence of terrorism in the country and acknowledged the sacrifices of security personnel. He paid tribute to the martyrs who have laid down their lives for the nation’s safety.

CM Syed Shah reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to working for the welfare of the people, particularly the underprivileged segments of society. He stressed that the party’s politics center on public betterment and social justice.

The meeting highlighted the need for continued coordination and cooperation between PML-N and PPP to ensure political stability and address national challenges effectively.