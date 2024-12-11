NA panel reviews CPEC security; 7,984 IBOs conducted in 2024

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, chaired by Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani, reaffirmed its commitment to securing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The committee was informed that 1% of the cost of each CPEC project is allocated for security. Between January and October 2024, 7,984 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted, averaging 21 per day, resulting in 206 terrorists killed and 1,312 arrested. Concerns were raised about the high frequency of operations and their outcomes. The committee also discussed ongoing security collaborations with China. It was noted that border fencing with Afghanistan is mostly complete, although challenges persist in Lakki Marwat, southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan due to cross-border attacks. The committee emphasized addressing compensation for casualties in CPEC security operations and urged for a comprehensive briefing from the NACTA. Concerns were voiced about scattered Chinese nationals deviating from designated routes, potentially exposing them to threats. Two agenda items were deferred due to the absence of key officials, including discussions on small dams and the Islamabad Master Plan. The committee recommended that FC and other security personnel be considered for compensation and allowances similar to other forces to ensure equitable treatment for their critical role in maintaining security.

MNAs Maj. (R) Tahir Iqbal, Dawar Khan Kundi, Farhan Chishti, Muhammad Usman Awaisi, and Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani attended the meeting.