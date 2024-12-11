NAB marks International Anti-Corruption Day with seminar

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi/Islamabad organised a seminar titled “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity” to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day 2024. Chairman Pakistan Sweet Homes Zammurd Khan (HI), who was the chief guest, emphasised instilment of integrity and hope among the youth from a nascent stage and urged the audience to focus on positive outlook of the country. He also commended the efforts of NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad which provided relief to around 7,000 affectees during last year alone. Deputy Chairman NAB Sohail Nasir highlighted the significance of collective efforts, guided by Islamic teachings to address societal challenges. He further said that education, collaboration, and youth engagement are key to fostering a culture of integrity Ihtisham Qadir, Prosecutor General Accountability, appreciated NAB’sefforts against menace of corruption and celebrated role of youth in raising awareness among masses.

He further reiterated chairman NAB’s vision of a Pakistan free of corruption. Director General NAB Rawalpindi Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig shed light on the theme, highlighting the transformative role of youth in cultivating a transparent and accountable society. He apprised the audience about NAB’s recovery efforts, ongoing initiatives to streamline complaint redressal, and the removal of bottlenecks in dispensation ofaccountability.

He further stated that corruption thrives on apathy and silence and that youth must lead the charge by rejecting corrupt practices. He alsoadvocated for transparency, and holding institutions as well as individuals accountable for creating a just and fair society. To include students in anti-corruption awareness drive, NAB organized Speech, Painting, and Essay Writing Competitions held, throughout year, across various schools and colleges in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with the purpose of creating awareness among promising youth.

The Chief Guest appreciated the participants and distributed souvenirs and certificates among the winners.

The event concluded with an awareness walk, led by the chief guest and accompanied by senior government officers, students, scouts from PBSA, and Sweet Home cadets to advocate for a corruption-free Pakistan.