NAPA presents musical hits from 80s

KARACHI - The National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA presented a musical evening featuring Western hit songs from the 1980s on Monday evening. Singer, songwriter, and pianist Pireh Moosa sang all the songs. Most of the dozen and a half songs were selected from the 80s while three were Pireh’s original ones. The evening started with Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5, the famous hit from the 1980 movie named so. Pireh then moved on to sing Everybody Wants to Rule the World, another hit from the era by Tears for Fears. Among other hits from that time were Smooth Operator by Sade, I Have Nothing from Whitney Houston, Just Like Heaven from The Cure, Alone from Heart, Every Breath You Take from The Police, Take My Breath Away by Berlin, Dreams by Fleetwood Mac, and A ha’s Take on Me. She mesmerized a full audience by singing Wicked Game by Chris Isaak, Fast Car by Tracy Chapman, Total Eclipse of the Heart from Bonnie Tyler, Can’t Fight This feeling by REO Speedwagon, and wounded up the evening with Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey. In between, she also presented three of her own original songs, Ode to a Girl I Don’t Know, Dream, and Science Fiction. The audience thoroughly enjoyed themselves listening to the mix of songs from the 80s and Pireh’s originals.