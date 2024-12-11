Naqvi seeks US support for boosting LEAs’ capacity building

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday in a meeting with Acting US Ambassador to Islamabad Natalie Baker sought her country’s cooperation in enhancing the capacity building of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies. The minister held a meeting with the Acting US Ambassador in Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. Country Director, International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement, Lynn Nelson, was also present on the occasion. The acting ambassador expressed condolences over the martyrdom of personnel of police and paramilitary Rangers in the capital city during the PTI’s protest, the statement added. During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on enhancing bilateral cooperation and Pak-US relations. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his desire to make the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a modern institution on the lines of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). “I would welcome the cooperation of the United States in this regard,” he added. The meeting agreed that the US would provide support in modernizing the FIA on the lines of the FBI. It was also agreed that the US will help in making the National Forensic Agency more effective in accordance with the modern requirements. The interior minister said cooperation of the US in enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies was of utmost importance. He stressed the need to provide modern weapons and equipment to the civil armed forces to effectively deal with terrorism and emergencies. He said equipping the civil armed forces with modern weapons and equipment was the top priority of his government. Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan and the US have excellent relations, which span over several decades. He said no foreigner with legal documents was being expelled from Islamabad, adding that illegal foreigners would not be allowed to stay here. Natalie Baker speaking on her turn said they were working with Pakistani authorities to increase the representation of women in law enforcement agencies.