NEPRA announces 20 paisas per unit power tariff increase

In another blow to Pakistan’s struggling citizens, electricity prices have been raised nationwide, further compounding the impact of soaring inflation.

The (NEPRA) announced a 20 paisas per unit increase as part of quarterly adjustments for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The hike will apply for December 2024 but excludes lifeline and prepaid consumers.

This follows a previous adjustment of Rs1.74 per unit collected in November, which covered the last quarter of the previous fiscal year.

With petroleum prices already on the rise, this latest increase is expected to deepen the financial challenges faced by households across the country.