No compromise on corruption or highhandedness, says ccpo Bilal

Lahore - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office to review the performance of the Iqbal Town and Sadar Divisions. The CCPO expressed satisfaction over the significant reduction in the crime rate in the provincial capital and emphasized the need for effective measures to curb social crimes. He assigned SSP (Operations) the task of launching a crackdown on massage centers, guesthouses and guest houses/hotels involved in unethical activities. He also directed special security arrangements on the eve of Christmas and New Year, emphasizing measures to prevent kite flying, aerial firing and one-wheeling.

The CCPO ordered an extensive crackdown on online drug sales and supply networks, particularly around educational institutions. He instructed continued search and combing operations in these areas. Stressing a zero-tolerance policy, he stated, there will be no compromise on corruption or highhandedness. The CCPO also highlighted the importance of utilizing “Hotel Eye” and “Travel Eye” software to apprehend proclaimed offenders. Additionally, he directed the installation of barriers and CCTV cameras in hotspot areas and ensured continuous monitoring for enhanced security. The CCPO instructed divisional SPs to hold daily orderly room sessions to address departmental matters and grievances of police personnel, aimed at restoring their confidence. He further emphasized improving traffic management during peak hours to ensure smooth traffic flow. DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, circle officers, SHOs and investigation incharge from Iqbal Town and Sadar Divisions attended the meeting.