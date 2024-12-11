No compromise on discipline in Quaid Games: DG SBP

LAHORE - All the players and officials of Punjab contingent have been directed to show complete discipline during the upcoming Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games scheduled to be staged at Islamabad from Dec 13 to 19, 2024. DG Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Khizar Afzaal Ch issued this direction during his meeting with the 374-member Punjab contingent at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday. He also spent plenty of time with the athletes of different teams and asked about their fitness, training and preparation for the mega event.Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum, DSO Tanveer Abbas and male and female players and officials of all 15 teams of Punjab were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the participants, Khizar Afzaal said that Punjab’s 374-member contingent has been given excellent training by the expert coaches at the training camps. He directed the coaches and trainers to give final touches to the preparation of their respective squads during the last two days of camp training till Dec 12. “Sports Board Punjab has provided best facilities to all the camp probables in the training camp.” He informed that a grand ceremony will be organised in honour of all the members of 15 teams on Dec 12. “We are quite hopeful that the Punjab athletes will demonstrate wonderful performance and attain first position in the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Games.”