Wednesday, December 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Nooh Dastgir Butt bags gold in Asian Powerlifting C’ship with record lift

Nooh Dastgir Butt bags gold in Asian Powerlifting C’ship with record lift
Staff Reporter
December 11, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan’s renowned weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt, on Tuesday, clinched the gold medal at the ongoing Asian Powerlifting Championship 2024 with a record lift in the 120kg category.The Commonwealth Games gold medalist showcased astounding strength and set the new Asian record by lifting 400kg in the squat event, which paved the way for him to secure the gold medal. He was not all but equally impressive in the bench press event, where he bagged the silver medal. The weightlifter, however, suffered a setback in the deadlift event as he got disqualified.Earlier, in October, the acclaimed weightlifter made a spectacular debut in powerlifting by securing the title of Commonwealth champion in the 120kg category. Nooh Dastgir Butt delivered an impressive performance, winning three gold medals and one bronze in his first appearance at the powerlifting event.He lifted a total of 860kg in the open category, claiming the championship title and establishing himself as a formidable competitor in the sport. In addition to his overall triumph, Butt excelled in individual events, lifting 370kg in the squat to earn a gold medal, and securing another gold in the bench press with a lift of 210kg.

Justice Ayesha A.Malik calls for urgent action on gender-based violence

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1733808102.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024