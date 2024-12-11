Nooh Dastgir Butt bags gold in Asian Powerlifting C’ship with record lift

LAHORE - Pakistan’s renowned weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt, on Tuesday, clinched the gold medal at the ongoing Asian Powerlifting Championship 2024 with a record lift in the 120kg category.The Commonwealth Games gold medalist showcased astounding strength and set the new Asian record by lifting 400kg in the squat event, which paved the way for him to secure the gold medal. He was not all but equally impressive in the bench press event, where he bagged the silver medal. The weightlifter, however, suffered a setback in the deadlift event as he got disqualified.Earlier, in October, the acclaimed weightlifter made a spectacular debut in powerlifting by securing the title of Commonwealth champion in the 120kg category. Nooh Dastgir Butt delivered an impressive performance, winning three gold medals and one bronze in his first appearance at the powerlifting event.He lifted a total of 860kg in the open category, claiming the championship title and establishing himself as a formidable competitor in the sport. In addition to his overall triumph, Butt excelled in individual events, lifting 370kg in the squat to earn a gold medal, and securing another gold in the bench press with a lift of 210kg.