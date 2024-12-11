NUML organises Entrepreneurship Gala

ISLAMABAD - The Faculty of Management Sciences at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized the Entrepreneurship Gala 2024 on Tuesday, showcasing the creative talent and entrepreneurial spirit of its students. The event, aimed at promoting innovation and exploring alternative employment avenues, featured an array of stalls that highlighted Pakistan’s rich cultural diversity and students’ entrepreneurial potential, according to a press release. The gala featured a wide range of products, including traditional dresses, shawls, stuffed toys, paintings, calligraphy, perfumes, handicrafts, jewellery, shoes, mobile accessories, garments, arts, food items, sweets, and soups. Each stall reflected the creativity and business acumen of NUML students, offering them a platform to blend theoretical knowledge with practical skills in marketing, management, and entrepreneurship.

Rector NUML, Major Gen (r) Shahid Mehmood Kayani along with the chief guest, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and DG NUML, Brig Shahzad Munir visited different stalls and interacted with students. Rector NUML commended the students’ efforts, highlighting their role as the future of the nation. “Our youth, which constitutes 64% of the population, has immense potential to drive economic prosperity and national development. Events like this not only encourage students but also prepare them for professional challenges,” he remarked. The Rector also thanked Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan for his support and called for continued collaboration to empower NUML’s students. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of Centaurus Mall and the event’s chief guest lauded the confidence and ingenuity of the students. “These young individuals are the future of Pakistan,” he said while visiting the stalls. He praised NUML’s initiative for providing students with opportunities to showcase their entrepreneurial talent and emphasized the need to overcome marketing challenges in Pakistan. He also expressed his willingness to collaborate with NUML to create an environment that fosters innovation and supports young entrepreneurs.