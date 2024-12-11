Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Old enmity claims life

December 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  A man was shot dead while another sustained injuries over an enmity in the jurisdiction of Millat Town police station. Police said here on Tuesday that Gulfam Bajwa along with accomplices allegedly opened fire at Saeed Wazir Ahmad and Sikandar in Latif Garden, Munianwala in a fit of grudge. Saeed Wazir died on the spot while Sikandar received bullet injuries who was shifted to a hospital. A police team reached the site and shifted the body to the mortuary after collecting forensic evidence. CPO Kamran Adil has sought a report from SP Madina Town into the incident.

