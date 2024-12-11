Online harassment of journalists not to be tolerated: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that the government has taken notice of the targeted campaign on social media aimed at inciting attacks on journalists.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, he said the online harassment of journalists is being incentivized by the PTI. The Information Minister expressed regret that details about journalists’ children and their addresses are being shared online, adding: “This is completely unacceptable.” He said data of all such accounts is being collected, and assured that strict action will be taken with the cooperation of Interior Ministry. He expressed the resolve that individuals behind this online campaign will not be spared, but exposed.

The information minister made it clear that nobody will be allowed to stoke anarchy in the country. He added that digital terrorism will also be brought to end. He said that stern action would be taken against elements involved in digital terrorism to harass and target journalists through social media. “Attempts are being made to harm the children of journalists by sharing their families’ details and their addresses,” the minister said. He stated in categorical terms that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior will take stern action against those involved in a campaign against the journalists.

He told media that the objective of the malicious campaign was to harm journalists and their families and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) had also strongly condemned online harassment of journalists. Threatening and targeting the journalists and their families was a highly condemnable act and not a single culprit would be spared, the minister assured.

Tarar said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and some of its ministers have opposed the call for civil disobedience adding “this was a step worth appreciation.” “For the first time someone in the PTI has preferred national interest over the party and personnel interest,” he added.

The information minister appreciated those members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, who termed the civil disobedience call by the PTI founder as inappropriate and decided not to implement it. Regretting the PTI’s campaign for boycotting certain home-made products, Tarar said they are taking forward the foreign agenda.

Tarar said strong military is inevitable for a strong Pakistan. He said, “Our armed forces are known for their professionalism and capability around the world.” He said the PTI wants to weaken armed forced of Pakistan so that the foreign elements can take advantage of it. He said it was a known principle if the army of a country is strong, the country is strong but if the army is weak, the country is weak.

He said the entire world acknowledged that the Pakistani Army was a most efficient and professional entity. The minister was of the opinion that the PTI wanted to weaken the army so that inimical forces could take advantage.

Castigating the PTI leadership, he said that they ran away from D-Chowk leaving their party workers. He said that the question arises as to why the PTI leaders escaped from the Blue Area.

Tarar said the PTI leadership have sown the seeds of hatred and disunity in the nation and now they were reaping the same harvest as the PTI was facing infighting and disharmony among its ranks.

Taking a dig at the PTI, Tarar said when all-parties conference was held on the Palestine issue, the PTI did not attend as they could not condemn the Israeli aggression. He told the media that the Goldsmith family had directed the PTI not to take part in any campaign in favour of Palestine. “The PTI is pursuing a foreign agenda against Pakistan and its forces. Those creating a rift between the army and the people want to weaken the country,” he added. “The whole world knows about ‘Operation Goldsmith,” he said adding that late Hakeem Saeed and Dr Israr Ahmed had rightly predicted the agenda of the founder of the PTI. “They want chaos in the country and on May 9 and November 26, they wanted to spread anarchy in the country but they could not escape punishment,” the minister remarked.