Wednesday, December 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Over Rs.4.51billion released for govt schools

STAFF REPORT
December 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A budget of more than Rs.4.51 billion  was released to government schools on Tuesday.  The funds were released under the non-salary budget. Punjab Finance Department sources told APP that funds of Rs.145.3 million were released for Lahore schools, while Rs.147.5 million for Multan, more than Rs.240 million for Faisalabad and Rs.119.4 million for DG Khan schools. In addition, Rs.132.9 million were released for Kasur schools, Rs.68.3 million for Chiniot, Rs.145.9 million for Sialkot, Rs.156.7 million for Rawalpindi and Rs.141.2 million for Toba Tek Singh schools, they said. The funds were released as part of the second quarter installment for the year 2025-26. The funds will be spent on school development works.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1733895704.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024