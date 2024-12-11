Pakistan working actively to strengthen economic ties with US: Commerce minister

ISLAMABAD - Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Commerce, on Tuesday said that Pakistan is engaged in frequent dialogues with the US side, working actively through trade and investment officers to strengthen economic ties.

The minister held a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan American Business Forum (PABF) at the Ministry of Commerce. The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and the United States, as well as fostering greater cooperation in emerging sectors such as IT and services. The minister for commerce emphasized Pakistan’s strong commitment to building better relations with the United States under the new administration. He highlighted ongoing efforts related to the renewal of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) and the Pakistan-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

The PABF delegation shared their optimism about the future of trade relations with the US, noting that the upcoming US administration is highly pro-business. They emphasized that Pakistan has significant opportunities to excel in bilateral trade and capitalize on the growing demand for services, technology, and innovation. The PABF delegation expressed willingness to actively support efforts aimed at expanding trade and improving the investment climate between the two nations. The minister for commerce concluded the meeting by reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with the private sector and international partners to unlock the full potential of trade and investment, further solidifying the economic partnership between Pakistan and the United States.

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation from the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI), accompanied by the leadership of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), met with Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan. The discussions focused on fostering economic integration and revitalizing trade within the South Asian region.

The minister warmly welcomed the delegation, acknowledging the significance of SAARC as a platform for regional cooperation. Jam emphasized the need for member countries to strengthen trade ties and pledged Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating businesses to promote regional commerce. Minister Jam also highlighted the outcomes of the recently concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference, showcasing Pakistan’s efforts to enhance trade connectivity with Central and South Asia.

Minister Jam underscored the importance of revitalizing SAARC to promote regional trade. He called for direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh to facilitate trade and people-to-people connectivity. The Bangladeshi delegation expressed interest in Pakistani fashion, particularly clothing and jewelry. The minister invited them to visit the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) in Lahore, which they graciously accepted. Bangladesh also highlighted their demand for Pakistani food products, including onions and potatoes, and expressed willingness to import construction materials such as stones. The Nepalese delegation showed keen interest in importing vegetables and other agricultural products from Pakistan. Representatives emphasized the need for simplified visa policies to promote regional collaboration. A Bangladeshi representative remarked on the strong cultural and emotional ties between the two nations, reflected in the country’s overwhelming support for Pakistan in cricket. Delegates urged the media to adopt a positive role in bridging gaps and combating misinformation. Jam Kamal Khan stated that Pakistan could serve as a gateway to Central Asia for SAARC countries, providing strategic access and opportunities for mutual growth.

He also emphasized Pakistan’s competitive human resources, citing global demand for skilled professionals such as nurses. The minister echoed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of prioritizing private sector-led initiatives. He proposed arranging business-to-business matchmaking meetings, similar to those recently held in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. The SAARC CCI delegation, led by its President, Md. Jashim Uddin, expressed a keen interest in re-energizing SAARC and announced plans to host a SAARC Summit in Dhaka in the coming months. The meeting highlighted mutual interests and shared goals, setting the stage for stronger regional cooperation. The delegations reaffirmed their commitment to advancing trade, cultural exchange, and connectivity among SAARC countries.