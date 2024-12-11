Wednesday, December 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Parvez Elahi indictment delayed in Gujrat development projects reference

Parvez Elahi indictment delayed in Gujrat development projects reference
Our Staff Reporter
December 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An accountability court on Tuesday postponed the indictment of former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi in a corruption reference related to development projects in Gujrat, as he failed to appear before the court.

The court has rescheduled the hearing for December 18 and summoned all accused, including Parvez Elahi, for indictment on the next hearing..

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shehzad Kayani deferred the indictment process after Elahi’s counsel, Amjad Pervez, informed the court about his client’s health condition. He stated that Elahi had recently been discharged from the hospital and was advised complete rest by doctors. A medical certificate was also presented along with a formal request for exemption from appearance. However, the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor, Waris Janjua, urged the court to proceed with the indictment, emphasizing its importance.

Govt committed to completing all development projects: DEFIM chair

At this, the court , while granting Elahi temporary exemption for one hearing, remarked that the accused should attend court proceedings in the same manner he travels to the hospital.

In response, Elahi’s lawyer assured the court that the former chief minister would appear at the next hearing for the indictment.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing and summoned all accused for indictment on December 18. The NAB has accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs. 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in the Gujrat district during Parvez Elahi’s second term as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1733895704.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024