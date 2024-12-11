The hamburger is one of the world’s most popular foods with nearly 50 billion of them served on an annual basis in the US alone. The invention was one that came after cattle was domesticated around 10,000 years ago. Hamburg, Germany, became of the leading independent trading cities by the 12 Century and there, beef delicacies became a favourite. By 1848, political revolutions shook the 39 states of Germany and with that came the rise of German food. Burgers became popular after high-quality beef was available to the public and Hamburg-style steaks were put in between bread and sold. Ever since then, hamburgers became a food item that everyone sought after for every meal.